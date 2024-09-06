Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

NYSE BBY opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

