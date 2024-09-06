Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Gap Down to $15.62

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 15.62, but opened at 15.02. Better Home & Finance shares last traded at 15.02, with a volume of 44 shares traded.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

