B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Barclays decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

B&G Foods Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $690.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in B&G Foods by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 485,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 71.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,640,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

