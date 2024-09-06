Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% during the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 779,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

