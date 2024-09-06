BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get BILL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

BILL opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BILL will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.