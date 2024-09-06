Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $88,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.35.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.71. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

