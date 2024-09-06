Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

