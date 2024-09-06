BitShares Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $31,294.69 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.