Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 245 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,567,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

