Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after acquiring an additional 130,427 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.