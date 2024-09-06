Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $8,831,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $188.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

