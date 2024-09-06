Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 19,219 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 349,604 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,454,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.