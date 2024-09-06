Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 19,219 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 349,604 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,454,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJO opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $22.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
