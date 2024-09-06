Blue Barn Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $251.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

