Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 89,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

