Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

