Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 5%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 97,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 66,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Blue Star Gold Trading Down 21.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.45.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

