BNB Price Reaches $478.95 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BNB has a market cap of $69.90 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $478.95 or 0.00894569 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,588 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,629.4627558. The last known price of BNB is 506.7851476 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,456,975,819.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

