BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Plans Dividend of $1.44 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.4421 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BHKLY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 2,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,774. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.