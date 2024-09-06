BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Plans Dividend of $1.44 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.4421 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
Shares of BHKLY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 2,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,774. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
