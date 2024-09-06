Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 3.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,781.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,778.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,699.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

