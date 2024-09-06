Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 70,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 738,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Boqii Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boqii

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Scientech Research LLC owned 1.65% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

