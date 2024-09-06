Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

