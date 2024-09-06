Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock worth $21,006,957. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CRM opened at $246.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

