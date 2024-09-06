Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,630 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,630 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,383,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,748,000 after buying an additional 118,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $618.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

