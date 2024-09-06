Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

