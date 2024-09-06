Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alaska Air Group

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.