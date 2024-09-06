Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

BSX stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

