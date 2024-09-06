Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company.

In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at $29,345,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,739 shares in the company, valued at $13,215,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $890,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $23.04 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $407.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

