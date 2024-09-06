Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5-$148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.02 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of BRZE traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 607,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,946. Braze has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $379,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,285.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,257 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

