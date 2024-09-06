Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Trading Down 50.7%

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 50.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.10. 7,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Brilliant Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

About Brilliant Acquisition

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Brilliant Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

