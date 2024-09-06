British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.50 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.05). Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 60,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £238.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.94.

British Smaller Companies VCT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. British Smaller Companies VCT’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

