Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $2,400.00 to $240.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as low as $137.02 and last traded at $138.91. 26,992,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 31,069,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.82.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $123,475,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $642.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

