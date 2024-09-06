Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.72

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 168610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BNL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.