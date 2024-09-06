Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$15.41

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HBM stock opened at C$9.76 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

