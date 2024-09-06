Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$15.41

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.41.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.