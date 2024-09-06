Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $21.57

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. Guggenheim cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

RAPT stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.33. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 436,629 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.