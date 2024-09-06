Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT at $18.14

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after buying an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

