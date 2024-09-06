Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Target Price at $57.25

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

