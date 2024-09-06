Brokers Issue Forecasts for STERIS plc’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

STERIS Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STE opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.73. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $245.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.