BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) & Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Head to Head Survey

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BYD and Suzuki Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $85.22 billion 1.06 $4.25 billion $2.92 20.83 Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A $195.69 0.06

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Suzuki Motor. Suzuki Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $19.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 169.1%. BYD pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suzuki Motor pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Suzuki Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares BYD and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 4.93% 21.49% 4.86% Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BYD and Suzuki Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BYD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BYD beats Suzuki Motor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

