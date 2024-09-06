Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,013,504 shares changing hands.

Byotrol Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a market cap of £454,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.

Byotrol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.