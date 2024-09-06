Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 797,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 240,925 shares.The stock last traded at $17.87 and had previously closed at $17.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.71 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

