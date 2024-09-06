Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £162.54 million, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.52. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94.

In other news, insider Leon Coetzer purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,309.66). 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

