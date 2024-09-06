Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 184,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 954,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOS. Barclays lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Canada Goose by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

