Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.98. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336 in the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

