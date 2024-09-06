CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,960 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 103,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.19. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.