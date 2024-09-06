CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

HON stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average of $203.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

