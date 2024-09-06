CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $552.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

