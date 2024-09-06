Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 price objective on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.20.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.73 and a 200 day moving average of $341.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $115,799,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $112,081,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

