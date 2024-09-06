Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.62

Shares of Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 100.50 ($1.32). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 7,010 shares changing hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The firm has a market cap of £316.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3,300.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

