CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.25

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and traded as high as $26.96. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 10,878 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

