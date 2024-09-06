cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 5,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 172,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

cbdMD Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 350.55% and a negative net margin of 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD

About cbdMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Free Report ) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned about 2.99% of cbdMD worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.