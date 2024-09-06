cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 5,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 172,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
cbdMD Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.01.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 350.55% and a negative net margin of 96.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than cbdMD
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.